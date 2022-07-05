Russia hit Shostkin community in Sumy region with two missiles, Mayor Noga said
The Russian occupiers launched two rocket attacks on Shostka, Sumy region, this morning.
The mayor of the city, Mykola Noga, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.
"At around 4 o'clock in the morning, the Rashists fired two rockets at our community! The fire is contained! The commission is working to clarify the damage!" he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password