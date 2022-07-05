ENG
Russia hit Shostkin community in Sumy region with two missiles, Mayor Noga said

The Russian occupiers launched two rocket attacks on Shostka, Sumy region, this morning.

The mayor of the city, Mykola Noga, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"At around 4 o'clock in the morning, the Rashists fired two rockets at our community! The fire is contained! The commission is working to clarify the damage!" he said.

