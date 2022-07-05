Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 36,350 people, 217 planes, 187 helicopters, 1,594 tanks and 3,772 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The troops of the Russian Federation, which invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of July 5, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 36,350.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 05.07 are approximately:

personnel - about 36,350 (+150) people were eliminated,

tanks - 1594 (+5) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 3772 (+18) units,

artillery systems - 806 (+2) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 247 (+1) units,

air defense equipment - 105 (+0) units,

aircraft - 217 (+0) units,

helicopters - 187 (+0) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 660 (+2),

cruise missiles - 144 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2634 (+5) units,

special equipment - 65 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Slavyansk and Donetsk directions. The data is being clarified," the General Staff notes.