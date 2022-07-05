Defense of Kyiv region is in place and in full combat readiness

The defense forces of the Kyiv region are in full combat readiness.

The head of the regional military administration stated this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"Our Defense Forces in the region are at their places in full combat readiness, performing their tasks. We help the military with logistical support, volunteers do a lot. The situation is 100% controlled. And then - we'll see, we're ready," said the leader of the regional administration.

According to Kuleba, conclusions were drawn after the occupiers broke through on February 24.

"There is an understanding of how it happened then. Accordingly, there is an understanding of how to prevent it, and everything is being done for that," he added.

