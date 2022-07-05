Kharkiv and region are fundamental to enemy. We are constantly strengthening our defense capability, - Synehubiv

Currently, there is no danger of an attack on Kharkiv. However, the authorities have been preparing for this every day since February 24.

This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Synehubiv during the telethon, informs Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We understand that Kharkiv and the region are important for the enemy. They are important strategically and, accordingly, politically, since from the 24th we are really resisting the enemy, keeping our borders on the contact line closed," he said.

According to Synehubiv, the invaders can attack from the north, from the northeast direction.

"We predict this. Every day we work on strengthening our defense capability," he emphasized.

