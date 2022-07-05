People of Belarus must do everything not to get involved in war against Ukraine, - Zelenskyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that Belarusians cannot remain silent when rockets are flying from their territory toward Ukraine.

He said this during a speech at the 26th annual government round table of The Economist, Censor.NET reports.

"We believe that Belarus will not get involved in this war. There are and will be provocations. ... Missiles were launched from the territory of Belarus. A lot of different calibers, which brought suffering to Ukraine. We understand that this is not the decision of the Belarusian people. We believe that the Belarusian people must do everything not to get involved in this war," he emphasized.

But, the president noted, "people who see what is happening should also be responsible."

"Cannot be silent and say that it is not us, it is from our territory that the Russian Federation fires these shots," the head of state concluded.

