"Special operation" will continue until tasks set by Putin are fully fulfilled," - Shoigu
Russia's war against Ukraine, which is called a "special operation" in the Russian Federation, according to the Russian side, will continue until the "full implementation of the tasks" set by Putin.
This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian "Interfax".
"The special military operation will continue until the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief are fully completed," he assures.
