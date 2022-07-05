Finland seizes more than 800 Russian freight cars due to EU sanctions - Reuters

Finland seized 865 freight cars belonging to Russian companies under European Union sanctions.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Reuters referring to the letters of the Finnish state railway operator VR and the letter of "Russian Railways".

According to a letter from Russian Railways to the Ministry of Transport dated June 6, when VR Finland cut rail connections with Russia following EU sanctions on Russian coal supplies in April, 865 rail cars from Russia were seized by bailiffs.

Finland's bailiff's body told Reuters it had frozen the assets of several dozen Russian and Belarusian individuals and entities, including transport companies, worth at least 82 million euros, in compliance with sanctions requirements.

"At the moment, there are about 800 units of sanctioned (freight) wagons in Finland", - confirmed the information, press secretary of VR Taina Kuitunen.

The cars in question belong to companies that have either been directly affected by EU sanctions or whose shareholders have relinquished control because they have been sanctioned since Russia sent its troops into Ukraine.