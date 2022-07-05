Export of Ukrainian energy resources to EU can become foundation of country's post-war recovery, - Timchenko

The export of Ukrainian energy resources to Europe will enable Ukraine to attract additional funds, and may also become one of the foundations of the country's post-war recovery.

As reported by Censor.NET, DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko said this in an interview with Forbes.

"We have a huge potential for the development of "green" generation and hydrogen, nuclear energy, and gas production. Ukraine should become an exporter of energy resources to the EU. This is one of the foundations of the country's post-war recovery. We are already exporting electricity. I am sure that in two years Ukraine will start exporting gas, taking into account the significant drop in consumption. For this, market conditions must be created that will ensure investments," he said.

Timchenko noted that the currently available power export capacity is 100 MW and Europeans should be interested in increasing exports.

Read more: Russian hackers attacked DTEK in attempt to destabilize energy system

"Our consumption has fallen, there is a surplus of capacity, and Europe needs electricity. In Ukraine, electricity costs €75 per MWh, and in Hungary it costs more than €200 per MWh," he added.

Timchenko also emphasized that this price difference benefits the state.

"For example: at the first auction for exports to Romania, 86% of the price spread went to pay for the crossing, i.e. the state company Ukrenergo. Such a high fee for the crossing is a consequence of competition," he said.

It will be recalled that earlier Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that after increasing the capacity for electricity export to Europe to 2.5 GW, Ukraine will be able to receive over UAH 70 billion per year from its sale.