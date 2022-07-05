Air defense shot down three Russian missiles that attacked port infrastructure of Ochakiv and Chornomorsk, - Odesa RMA
Russian aviation fired three missiles at Ukrainian port infrastructure. Air defense worked.
This was reported by the spokesman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk, Censor.NET informs.
"At noon, the enemy aircraft attacked the port infrastructure of Ochakiv and Chornomorsk with Kh-59 missiles. All three missiles destroyed our air defense forces," the message says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password