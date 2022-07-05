Air defense shot down three Russian missiles that attacked port infrastructure of Ochakiv and Chornomorsk, - Odesa RMA

Russian aviation fired three missiles at Ukrainian port infrastructure. Air defense worked.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk, Censor.NET informs.

"At noon, the enemy aircraft attacked the port infrastructure of Ochakiv and Chornomorsk with Kh-59 missiles. All three missiles destroyed our air defense forces," the message says.

