Main efforts of enemy are focused on taking control of road Bakhmut - Lysychansk and attempts to seize Bilohorivka, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. 07/05/2022.

"The heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues for 132 days. The aggressor continues to launch missile attacks on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Poliske directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected, at the same time, the threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues. According to the available information, the control and alert system is being checked in the armed forces of this country.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy continues to provide increased protection of the section of the Ukrainian-Russian border. In addition, the enemy fired at our positions near the settlement of Mkha and carried out an airstrike near Esmani.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is defending previously captured lines. He used tanks, mortars, barrels, and jet artillery for shelling the areas of the settlements of Udy, Dementiyivka, Nove, Ruski Tyshki, Tsyrkuny, Kutuzivka, Bazalivka, Pryshyb, Shevelivka, and Protopopivka. It led an assault near Sosnivka, had no success, and withdrew. Conducted an airstrike in the Kharkiv area.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position of his units. Artillery shelling was recorded near Dibrovne, Dolyna, and Adamivka. Our soldiers successfully repelled enemy assaults in the Krasnopillia region.

In the Donetsk region, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on taking control of the Bakhmut - Lysychansk road and attempts to seize the settlement of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired at civilian infrastructure in the Kryvya Luka and Serebryanka districts. Delivered a missile and air strike near Siversk. Fighting continues in the Biloorhivka area.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled our troops with mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery in the areas of Kodem, Pokrovske, Zaytseve, Zalizne, and Novoselivka settlements.

With the support of artillery and operational-tactical aviation, the occupiers carried out assaults in the areas of Spirne and Vershina settlements, and the fighting continues.

Artillery shelling continues along the contact line in Avdiivka, Kurakhivskyi, Novopavlivsky, and Zaporizhia. The enemy carried out airstrikes on the positions of the Defense Forces in the Avdiivka area.

In the South Bug region, the enemy carried out systematic shelling of civilian and military infrastructure from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Osokorivka, Dobrianka, Potemkine, Ivanivka, Bereznehuvate, Partizanske, Chervona Dolyna, Kyselivka, and Myrne. There remains a further threat of missile strikes on the region's critical infrastructure.

Our units continue to successfully carry out missile and artillery fire missions in the designated directions. It is becoming more and more difficult for the enemy to replenish units suffering losses as a result of waging war on the territory of Ukraine. Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.