In Luhansk region, Russian occupants intensify forced mobilization and preparations for "referendum" - Defense Ministry

Russian invaders increase forced mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories and form precinct and territorial election commissions.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Motuzianyk during the briefing, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Russian occupation administration in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine has increased the scale of forced conscription of military recruits in order to man the units and units of the two army corps from the Russian Federation. The search for military recruits is carried out by employees of the so-called Ministry of State Security of the "LPR" and the local "police." The enemy continues to prepare for a "referendum" and attempts to illegally annex the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. The formation of precinct and territorial election commissions continues in the occupied regions," said Motuzianyk.

