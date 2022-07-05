More than 2,000 of Putin's agents are working in Germany - mass media

German security authorities now officially count about 200 Russian secret agents operating in Germany. But the total number of Putin's spies in this country is probably much larger: experts estimate up to 2,000, although it could be much higher.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukrаine with reference to Bild.

"We see the extent of aggressive Russian intelligence activities all over Europe. And we only know ten percent of what they do," warned former British intelligence chief John Sawyer.

They gather information on politicians, business executives, and critics of Russia and pass it on to the Kremlin.

According to Sebastian Fiedler, the SPD's domestic affairs expert, another goal is to destabilize German citizens: Putin will let his spies "do everything possible to drive a wedge into our society."

