Zelensky ordered Defense Minister, General Staff Chief and Commander-in-Chief of AFU to report to him on implementation of exit permits: "There is misunderstanding and indignation". VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the General Staff of the AFU not to make decisions without the participation of the President, such as the introduction of exit permits for military conscripts.

This was stated by Zelensky in video appeal, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today there has been a lot of controversy in society over the decision of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to obtain certain permits for conscripts, draftees, and reservists."

I see that there are different assessments of this decision, there is misunderstanding and indignation.

I instructed the Minister of Defense, the Chief of the General Staff and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to report to me tomorrow all the details regarding the decision to approve the Procedure for Obtaining Permits. I ask the General Staff not to make similar decisions without me in the future," the President said.