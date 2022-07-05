In Rada it is proposed to abolish restrictions on movement of military conscripts in Ukraine

The draft law "On introducing amendments to some laws of Ukraine on clarification of the procedure of departure of conscripts, military conscripts and reservists from the place of residence within Ukraine" was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this follows from the bill card published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

One of the initiators of the bill, deputy Kyrylo Nesterenko, notes that restrictions on the movement of military conscripts will interfere with those people who actually help the Ukrainian military. Such a restriction will constrain their actions.

Nesterenko hopes that the Rada will vote on the bill on 8-9 July.

