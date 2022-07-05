In Rada it is proposed to abolish restrictions on movement of military conscripts in Ukraine
The draft law "On introducing amendments to some laws of Ukraine on clarification of the procedure of departure of conscripts, military conscripts and reservists from the place of residence within Ukraine" was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this follows from the bill card published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.
One of the initiators of the bill, deputy Kyrylo Nesterenko, notes that restrictions on the movement of military conscripts will interfere with those people who actually help the Ukrainian military. Such a restriction will constrain their actions.
Nesterenko hopes that the Rada will vote on the bill on 8-9 July.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password