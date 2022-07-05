Russia conducts disinformation campaign on chemical weapons in Ukraine - statement by 52 OPCW delegations

52 delegations of member countries of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) published a joint statement in which they sharply condemned Russia's disinformation about the alleged possible use of chemical weapons by Ukraine.

The statement was published on the official Twitter account of the British delegation to the OPCW on behalf of 52 delegations (a total of 193 countries are represented at the OPCW), іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to LIGА.

"We are outraged by the fact that Russia is conducting a disinformation campaign and has repeatedly made unsubstantiated statements that Ukraine uses or is preparing to use chemical weapons," the statement said.

The text emphasizes that "it is unacceptable to make such accusations against Ukraine, which perfectly complies with its obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons."

The authors of the statement also fear that "accusations may precede the use of chemical weapons by those who voice them."

Read more: Ukraine did not ban entry of citizens of Russian Federation - Center for Combating Disinformation denied yet another fake