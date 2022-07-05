As result of missile attack on Khmelnytskyi region, man was wounded by shrapnel

A man was injured in a rocket attack in Khmelnitskyi region. He suffered a shrapnel wound and was hospitalized.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram channel "Suspilne Khmelnytskyi ".

"As a result of a rocket attack on the territory of the Yarmolynets Territorial Society one person was injured, there were no fatalities. Andriy Shutyak, head of the Yarmolynets territorial community, told this to the public. According to him, the injured person has a shrapnel wound of the buttock, he was hospitalized," the report says.

