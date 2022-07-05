ENG
3 cruise missiles fired by Rashists from Black Sea were shot down - AFU Air Forces

Air defense units shot down three cruise missiles fired by the Rashists from the Black Sea.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to AFU Air Forces Command.

"Today, around 8 p.m., the Russian occupiers struck with sea-based cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

The air defense units of the air defense unit "West" shot down three enemy missiles," the report reads.

