Ukraine asks Turkey to check 3 more Russian vessels for stolen grain - Reuters

Ukraine asked Turkey to check three more ships sailing under the Russian flag for grain stolen from the occupied Ukrainian territories.

Reuters has obtained an unpublished earlier letter from the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, dated June 13, which names three vessels - Mikhail Nenashev, Mt. Pozinich and Mt. Koshka - which, according to the Ukrainian side, were loaded with grain in the port of occupied Sevastopol in April and May.

All three vessels belong to a subsidiary of the Russian United Shipbuilding Corporation, which came under Western sanctions after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has asked the Turkish side to obtain documentary confirmation of the origin of the grain on the ships. A Turkish diplomatic source told Reuters that cooperation between Kyiv and Ankara on the origin of grain continues.

The day before, it became known that Turkey launched an investigation into the origin of the grain on the ship Zhibek Zholy, which arrived in the port of Karasa from Russian-occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhya Region, the day before.

