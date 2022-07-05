War will not be short: Russia has not changed its plans for complete destruction of Ukraine - Danilov

The war will not be short, because the enemy has not changed its plans for the complete destruction of Ukraine.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said this.

"The war will not be short, the enemy is powerful, insidious and has not changed his plans for the complete destruction of Ukraine," Danilov said.

According to him, the victory is the exit to the borders of 1991, so believe 90% of the citizens of Ukraine.

"The vast majority of Russians are solid Putin, they are slaves, constantly encroaching on our history, our traditions, in order to pretend to be Europeans for the rest of the world," Danilov noted.

According to him, a final unified anti-Putin coalition does not yet exist, it is just being formed.

The fundamental security guarantees for Ukraine is NATO membership. Bilateral agreements on military-technical cooperation with our partners are now necessary to provide certain guarantees of stability in the region.

The enterprises of the domestic defense industry will participate in joint projects with Western partners for the production of weapons.

He emphasized that the revival of Ukraine is primarily an ideology, new rules of our existence must be formed. It depends only on us whether Ukraine will become a regional leader after the victory, this is a lot of hard work for the development of a new country.