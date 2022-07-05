During this day, Ukrainian aviation destroyed 2 ammunition depots, 2 strongholds and 20 pieces of Rashists' equipment - AFU Air Forces

On July 5, bombers and attack aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two field ammunition depots, two platoon strongholds of the Russian invaders, up to twenty pieces of equipment and enemy manpower.

This is stated by Air Forces Command of Ukranian Armed Forces, reports Censor.NЕТ.

During the day, air defense destroyed 9 sea-launched cruise missiles of the Kalibr type.

"At 4 a.m. 6 of 7 missiles were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units of Air Command East in Dnipropetrovsk Region.

Around 8 p.m., Air Force Air Command West joined the fight. Three enemy cruise missiles were shot down. They were destroyed by the calculations of anti-aircraft missile unit and portable anti-aircraft missile system, another cruise missile is eliminated by the pilot of the Ukrainian fighter," the report says.

