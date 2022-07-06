Erdogan on grain corridor opening: We will try to achieve results in 7-10 days by intensifying our negotiations
Turkey intends to intensify the negotiation process to open corridors for the export of grain from Ukraine through the Black Sea and to achieve a result within 7-10 days.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this at a press conference following a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.
"We will try to get a result within a week to 10 days by intensifying our negotiations," the Turkish President said.
According to him, Ankara seeks to be a mediator to resolve the issue as soon as possible under the auspices of the UN.
"The Black Sea grain corridor is of particular importance. The approaches of both leaders are important: both Mr. Putin and Mr. Zelensky. We are continuing our negotiations," Erdogan said.
