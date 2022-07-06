Ukrainian soldiers inflicted significant losses on enemy during his attempted offensive in Kramatorsk direction and forced them to retreat, - General Staff

The defenders of Ukraine pushed back the enemy in the Kramatorsk direction, inflicting significant losses on them.

The defenders of Ukraine pushed back the enemy in the Kramatorsk direction, inflicting significant losses on them.

Thus, the one hundred and thirty-third day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion has begun.

In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the situation has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups on the territory of the Republic of Belarus were detected.

In the Siversky direction, the aggressor fired at the positions of our troops in the areas of Zaliznyi Myst, Shalygine, and Esman settlements. Improves engineering equipment of advanced positions in border areas.

The enemy is conducting defensive operations in the Kharkiv direction. Shelling from helicopters, tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery was recorded in the areas of Sosnivka, Slatine, Mala Danilivka, Cherkassky Tyshki, Vesele, Kutuzivka, Mospanove, Husarivka, Chepil, and Nova Mykolaivka.

Russian occupiers remotely mined the area near Shestakovo and Peremoha.

In the Slavic direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position of his units. Fired from mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery near Krasnopill and Bogorodichny. Our defenders repulsed the enemy assault and pushed back the invaders in the area of the Dolyna settlement. The enemy is conducting assault operations near Mazanivka, and the fighting continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled civilian infrastructure in the districts of Siversk and Hryhorivka. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted significant losses on the enemy during his attempted offensive in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Bilogorivka, and Hryhorivka settlements. The occupiers left.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled our positions with an artillery of various calibers near Berestovo, Belogorivka, Travnevo, Shumy, and New York. They carried out an airstrike in the area of the Vuglehirskaya TPP. With the support of artillery, they conducted assault operations in the area of the settlement of Novoluhanske, they were unsuccessful, and they withdrew. Our soldiers stopped the enemy offensive in the area of Spirny and repelled the attack near Vershyn. They inflicted losses on the occupiers and pushed them back. The enemy is trying to regroup.

The invaders are advancing in the Luhansk region, and hostilities continue.

In the Avdiyiv, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya directions along the contact line shelling from mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery continues. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Avdiivka.

In the South Buzka direction, enemy artillery shelled the areas of Trudolyubivka, Knyazuzka, Mykolaivka, Topolina, Kobzartsi, Blagodatne, Shevchenkive, and Lupareve settlements. The Russian occupiers continue to launch rocket attacks on objects in the Mykolaiv region. There remains a further threat of such actions. In readiness for the mission of missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine, it keeps four carriers of high-precision weapons in the sea.

Ukrainian soldiers harshly repressed the invaders' attempt to advance in the direction of Lozovoy. The enemy continues measures to replenish losses.

Ukrainian strike aviation continues to attack the enemy in several strategic directions. So, last day bombers and attack aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two field ammunition depots, two-platoon strongholds of the Russian invaders, and more than 10 units of enemy equipment. Losses in manpower are being clarified.