Оccupiers attack port infrastructure in south of Ukraine, having no success in speculations on topic of famine, - OK "South"

Russian troops are trying to destroy the port infrastructure in the south of Ukraine, having no success in speculating on the topic of famine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

"Having no success in speculating on the topic of world hunger in exchange for the relaxation of world sanctions, the Rashists are trying to attack the port infrastructure - elevators, warehouses, and warehouses - under the guise of destroying the accumulation of military equipment, and enemy propaganda is spreading treason about provocations with the use of poisonous substances", - the message says.

