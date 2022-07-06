As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine, 346 children died and more than 645 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

As of the morning of July 6, 2022, more than 991 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 346 children died and more than 645 were injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 346, Kharkiv - 186, Kyiv - 116, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 61, Mykolaiv - 53, Kherson - 52, Zaporizhia - 31," the report says.

Thus, it became known about the death of a 4-year-old girl who was seriously wounded on July 3 as a result of shelling by the occupiers of Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

On July 5, Russian troops shelled the town of Pechenighy, Chuguyiv district, Kharkiv region. A 2-year-old boy was injured.

2,108 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 215 were completely destroyed.

