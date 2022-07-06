Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 36,500 people, 217 planes, 187 helicopters, 1,600 tanks and 3,789 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The troops of the Russian Federation, which invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of July 6, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 36,500.
As Censor.NET informs, it is reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 06.07 are estimated to be:
personnel - about 36,500 (+150) people were liquidated
tanks ‒ 1,600 (+6) units,
armored fighting vehicles ‒ 3789 (+17) units,
artillery systems – 812 (+6) units,
multiple launch rocket system - 247 (+0) units,
air defense equipment - 107 (+2) units,
aircraft – 217 (+0) units,
helicopters – 187 (+0) units,
UAV operational and tactical level - 664 (+4),
cruise missiles - 153 (+9),
ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2648 (+14) units,
special equipment - 65 (+0).
"The data is being verified. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Sloviansk and Donetsk directions," the report says.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password