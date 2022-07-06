Instead of demilitarization of Ukraine, maximum militarization took place. Is "Putin's plan" on schedule? - Danilov

About a million Ukrainians are currently receiving combat and military experience.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Regarding the so-called goals of Russia. In 4 months, instead of demilitarization, maximum militarization took place. Ukraine is rapidly rearming according to NATO standards. There is a constant accumulation and saturation of the Defense Forces with Western weapons and technologies," he emphasized.

"Nearly a million Ukrainians are getting combat and military experience. Is "Putin's plan" on schedule? Ukrainian quality will definitely outweigh the racist quantity. Thanks to our partners!" - added the secretary of the NSDC.

