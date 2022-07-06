ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4582 visitors online
News War
15 967 65

Instead of demilitarization of Ukraine, maximum militarization took place. Is "Putin's plan" on schedule? - Danilov

путин,путін

About a million Ukrainians are currently receiving combat and military experience.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Regarding the so-called goals of Russia. In 4 months, instead of demilitarization, maximum militarization took place. Ukraine is rapidly rearming according to NATO standards. There is a constant accumulation and saturation of the Defense Forces with Western weapons and technologies," he emphasized.

"Nearly a million Ukrainians are getting combat and military experience. Is "Putin's plan" on schedule? Ukrainian quality will definitely outweigh the racist quantity. Thanks to our partners!" - added the secretary of the NSDC.

Read more: War will not be short: Russia has not changed its plans for complete destruction of Ukraine - Danilov

Author: 

Danilov (251)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 