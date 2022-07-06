It is worth preparing for complete cessation of supply of Russian gas to EU, von der Leyen

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the European Union needs to develop emergency plans to prepare for the complete cessation of Russian gas supplies.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

According to her, Putin continues to use energy as a weapon, and the EU should be prepared for supply disruptions.

"We also need to prepare now for the further cessation of gas supplies and even for the complete cessation of Russian gas supplies," the head of the European Commission emphasized.

Von der Leyen noted that an emergency response plan for the EU will be presented soon.

"We will work to protect our single market and industrial supply chains from disruption," she added.

