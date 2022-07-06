Companies deliberately disrupted deliveries of medical equipment to military hospitals, ultimate beneficiary was citizen of Russian Federation, - SSU

The facts of deliberate disruption of supplies of medical equipment to military hospitals and health care facilities by enterprises whose ultimate beneficiary is a citizen of the Russian Federation have been recorded.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

It was discovered that more than 10 interconnected domestic companies specializing in the supply of expensive medical equipment systematically failed to fulfill their contractual obligations over the past year. It concerns both the supply of the equipment and its servicing.

The documented amount of losses from such illegal activity amounts to almost 13 million hryvnias.

It was established that a citizen of the Russian Federation - the actual owner of the companies - and their management from among the citizens of Ukraine are involved in the intentional non-fulfillment of contracts.

"During the searches, the following were discovered and seized: company seals, as well as information carriers and documents with evidence of illegal activity. Currently, a citizen of the Russian Federation (in absentia) and the head of one of the supplier companies have been notified of the suspicion of committing a crime," the message reads.

Investigative actions are ongoing to identify and bring to justice all persons involved in illegal activities.

See more: Rashists launched massive rocket attack on village of Nechaiane in Mykolayiv region - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTOS