Russian Federation accused France of "violating diplomatic etiquette" due to story about conversation between Putin and Macron

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that releasing the content of a conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place four days before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, is a violation of "diplomatic ethics."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth".

The conversation, released last week in the documentary The President, Europe and War, sheds light on Macron's approach to negotiations with Russia.

Speaking on Wednesday, Lavrov said that "diplomatic ethics" do not allow for a unilateral leak of such records.

"In principle, we conduct negotiations in such a way that we are never ashamed. We always say what we think, and we are ready to answer for these words and explain our position," Lavrov said.

See more: Slovenia's interim Charge d'Affaires begins work in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Following the release of the documentary, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said over the weekend that Paris had breached the confidentiality of negotiations with Moscow.

Zakharova was indignant that a film crew was present during the confidential conversation between the leaders of Russia and France.

Read more: Every week we expand international relations to end war as soon as possible, - Zelensky

The phone call between Macron and Putin took place on February 20. It was publicly reported that the presidents of the Russian Federation and France agreed to try to achieve a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

According to France 2, the conversation was initiated by Macron, who asked Putin "to give his assessment of the situation and, perhaps, directly say what his intentions are." French media reported the details of this call.