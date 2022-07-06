Occupiers are blocking YouTube and Instagram in Kherson region, - Khlan

In the occupied part of the Kherson region, the invaders blocked access to YouTube and Instagram services.

Serhii Khlan, deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"In the occupied part of the Kherson region, the Russians have announced that YouTube and Instagram will be blocked. They are trying to create the same quagmire here as they have in the Russian Federation. It will not work, they don't have much time left here," he wrote.

"We had YouTube disabled a few days ago. So you can watch - you just have to turn on the VPN. And yes, of course, we are now without YouTube, without Instagram. Well, it's okay, we manage somehow, it's fine," said collaborator Serhii Moroz.

Earlier, the mayor of Kherson, Ihor Kolykhaev, informed that the occupiers had disconnected Ukrainian mobile communications and the Internet in Kherson.

