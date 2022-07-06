EU has begun studying legal aspects of use of Russian assets for reconstruction of Ukraine

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced at a press conference in Strasbourg on Wednesday that the EU is working on the legal development of the possibility of using frozen Russian assets to restore Ukraine.

"We are working on a legal basis to ensure that the assets of Russia and partly of (Russian) oligarchs will be able to serve the restoration of Ukraine," said the head of the European Commission.

"We have never done a restoration like this before. We need to use the best means for this purpose," von der Leyen added.

Answering the same question, the head of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsol, said: "The European Parliament should not rule out any option. No legal possibility (to use Russian assets) should be ruled out."

