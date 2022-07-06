Message of Russian propaganda about destruction of HIMARS is fake, - JF press center

Russian propagandists are actively spreading false reports about the alleged destruction of the American HIMARS artillery system.

This was reported by the press center of the Joint Forces group, Censor.NET informs.

"We emphasize that this message does not correspond to reality and is nothing but a fake," the post reads.

It is emphasized that the HIMARS missile systems provided by the American partners constantly deliver a devastating blow to the strategically important points of the enemy, which leads to colossal losses among the equipment, personnel and support of the occupying forces.

