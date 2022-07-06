Germany is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but not same as in NATO, - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the federal government cannot specify the security guarantees it is ready to provide to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the European Parliament.

According to him, guarantees need to be discussed with allies in the North Atlantic Alliance.

At the same time, the chancellor continued, Germany keeps its earlier promise to join Ukraine's security guarantees, but there is no mention of automatic military assistance in the event of an attack.

Scholz noted that specific guarantees are currently being discussed with partner countries and Ukraine, but it is clear that they cannot be "such as are in line with Article 5 of the Washington Treaty."

The chancellor only added that Ukraine's security guarantees should be "adapted to the specific situation" and, for example, include "highly effective sanctions" against Russia.

