G20 meeting should not become platform for Russia, - German Foreign Minister Berbock

The meeting of foreign ministers of the G20 countries should not be used by Russia as a platform.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters, this was stated by the head of the German Foreign Ministry, Annalena Berbock.

"It is in the interests of all of us to ensure respect and compliance with international law. This is the common denominator. This is also the reason why we will not simply stand aside and allow Russia to use this meeting as a platform," the minister emphasized.

The meeting of foreign ministers of the G20 countries will take place on July 8, before the G20 leaders' summit, which will be held in Indonesia in November.

