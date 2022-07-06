Invaders from Su-35 aircraft fired Kh-31 missile in direction of Odesa, air defense forces eliminated threat, - OC "South"
The Russian occupiers tried to launch a missile attack on Odesa.
OC "South" informs about this, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy tried to launch another missile attack on Odesa. An Kh-31 air-launched missile was fired from the Su-35 aircraft from the direction of the Black Sea. The air defense forces eliminated the missile over the sea," the message says.
