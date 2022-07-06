Offensive of occupiers in Sloviansk and Bakhmut directions has been stopped, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. 07/06/2022.

"The heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues for 133 days.

In the Volyn and Poliske directions, designated units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks of covering the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. Measures for the engineering equipment of the positions are ongoing, control points are being checked, and radio-electronic reconnaissance is being conducted.

There are no significant changes in the Siversky direction. To clarify the position of our troops, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance using UAVs.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is holding a group of troops from the Western Military District. The enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Sosnivka, Dementiivka, Nove, Pytomnyk, Tsyrkuny, Petrivka, and Mospanov settlements. Made an airstrike near Rubizhne. Our soldiers successfully repelled enemy assaults in the direction of Kozacha Lopan - Sosnivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position and create conditions for an offensive in the direction of Izium - Sloviansk. The areas of Dibrivne, Krasnopillia, Husarivka, Barvinkove, Karnaukhivka, and Velyka Komyshuvaha were shelled from barrel artillery and multiple rocket systems. The occupiers advanced in the direction of Dovhenke - Mazanivka. They were repulsed by our soldiers and retreated with losses.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to capture the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Hryhorivka. Uses electronic warfare complexes. Fired from barrel and rocket artillery the areas of Sloviansk and Verkhnyokamianske. Airstrikes near Tetianivka and Sydorove.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position and establish complete control over the Bakhmut-Lysychansk road. He carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Spirne, Vyimka and Vesele. Our soldiers stopped the enemy's offensive in the Myronivka - Luhanske and Holmivske - Novoluhanske directions and forced the occupiers to withdraw.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv and Zaporizhia directions, in order to restrain our troops, the enemy shelled the positions of our units with tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. Conducted an airstrike near Mariinka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is trying to hold the occupied lines. Conducts artillery shelling of our troops in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Ukrainka, Luch, Mykolaivske, Zoria, Poliana, and Bila Krynytsia settlements.

Four carriers of high-precision weapons are kept in the sea in readiness for launching missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine.

In Russian units operating on the territory of Ukraine, total drunkenness is recorded. In addition, the forced mobilization that continues in the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions significantly demoralizes the personnel of the Russian occupation forces.

The units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to maintain their defense in all directions and inflict significant losses on the enemy's troops. Together we will win! Glory to Ukraine!" says the information of the General Staff.

