At conference in Switzerland, Ukraine agreed to attract $1.9 billion in aid, - Shmyhal

The Government of Ukraine at the International Conference in Lugano, in addition to submitting a draft Plan for the Recovery of Ukraine, was able to agree on attracting an additional $1.9 billion in aid

As Censor.NET informs, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram.

The message states: "During the International Conference in Lugano, we not only presented the draft Plan for the Recovery of Ukraine. We continued to unite our partners to support and help our country right now.

Almost 1.9 billion dollars. It was for this amount that agreements were reached in Lugano in support of Ukraine.

600 million dollars for financial support.

More than 500 million dollars for the development of our agricultural sector. Storage, improvement of logistics, liquidity for enterprises. More than 500 million dollars to prepare for the heating season.

Almost 250 million dollars for the development of digital transformation projects of our country.

We are grateful to the Government of Switzerland, Sweden, Great Britain, the World Bank, the EBRD, the EIB, private Ukrainian and international business for this solidarity.

The Coalition for the Protection and Support of Ukraine is larger and more powerful than ever. No one feels "war fatigue", as the Kremlin dreams of it. Ukraine will win, because the whole world is with Ukraine!"

