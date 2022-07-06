Terms of end of war depend on sanctions pressure on Russian Federation and supply of necessary weapons to Ukraine, - Zelensky

The terms of the end of the war depend on the international sanctions pressure on Russia and the supply of necessary weapons to Ukraine.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Censor.NET informs.

The head of state noted that "an open terrorist action by the Russian Federation, which can hardly even be called a war" continues in Ukraine.

Answering a question about how long the war will last, Zelensky noted that it depends on when Russia realizes what it has done and begins to leave the territory of Ukraine.

"This is a humane moment, and I don't really believe that they can understand it on their own. Therefore, the second is how the whole world is pressuring Russia and pushing them out of our land. We are on the battlefield with weapons, and the whole world is with sanctions, politically, with help and quick supply of weapons, strengthening us and doing it together," he said.

The President emphasized that the Russian Federation should start thinking about peace. For this, it is necessary to continue strong sanctions pressure. "Unfortunately, there are still some allies who help the Russian Federation or its business," he said.

In addition, as Zelensky emphasized, the security situation in Ukraine is important. In particular, our state needs reliable protection against Russian missile attacks.

Zelensky added that the terms of the end of the war also depend on the citizens of Ukraine - their support for the Armed Forces and the domestic economy.