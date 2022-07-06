ENG
Zelensky, for first time in history of Ukrainian-Paraguayan relations, had conversation with President Marito Abdo Benitez

бенітес,парагвай

For the first time in the history of bilateral Ukrainian-Paraguayan relations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with Paraguayan President Marito Abdo Benitez.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Twitter of Zelensky.

"We are strengthening cooperation with the Latin American region. Had the first conversation in the history of Ukrainian-Paraguayan relations with the president of Paraguay Marito Abdo Benitez. Fruitful and constructive talks with another friend of Ukraine. Appreciate the support of Paraguay on international platforms", - wrote Zelensky.

diplomacy (142) Zelenskyi (6278) Paraguay (2)
