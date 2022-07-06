Total drunkenness is recorded in units of Russian occupation troops, - General Staff
The personnel of the Russian occupation troops are considerably demoralized by the forced mobilization that continues in the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which leads to total drunkenness.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial summary of General Staff.
"Total drunkenness is recorded in Russian units operating on the territory of Ukraine. In addition, the forced mobilization that continues in the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions significantly demoralizes the personnel of the Russian occupation forces," the message states.
