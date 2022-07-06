Enemy fired cluster shells into Dnipropetrovsk region in evening, there is wounded

On Wednesday evening, July 6, the invaders shelled the Sinelnikovo district of Dnipropetrovsk region with cluster shells. According to preliminary reports, three civilians were injured as a result of the attack.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in the Telegram channel, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk.

"Already by evening the occupants had hit the Pokrovsk community in the Sinelnikov district. There were cluster munitions on a civilian facility where construction and agricultural equipment is located. According to preliminary data, three civilians were wounded, one of whom is an employee of the facility. But information on the number of injured is still being clarified. The people are now being treated with medical aid. A fire has started in the warehouses, which are being extinguished. The scale of the destruction is being found out," it was reported.

Regarding other districts of the region, it is noted that all is peaceful in the communities.

It is reported that there was a fire in a wheat field (about 15 hectares) in the vicinity of the Nivotrudivka community due to shelling.

Also Lukashuk said that the number of displaced people in the Dnipropetrovsk region is gradually increasing. "At the moment there are already almost 283 thousand internally displaced people, of which more than 100 thousand are women, almost 70 thousand are children. People run away from the war, find shelter and help in our region."