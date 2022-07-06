Western artillery has started working very hard on front. Occupier's losses will only grow with each coming week - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted the successful work of Western artillery on the front.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in video appeal of Zelensky.

The President noted: "At last we feel that the Western artillery, the weapons we have received from our partners, are working very powerfully. Their accuracy is really as good as it needs to be. Our defenders are taking very tangible hits on trains and other points that are important for the logistics of the occupier. And this significantly reduces the offensive capabilities of the Russian army. Occupant losses will only grow with each passing week, as will the difficulty of supplying them.

