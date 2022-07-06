Russia is turning captured Zaporizhzhia NPP into military base, - The Wall Street Journal

Russian occupation troops are actually turning the captured Zaporizhzhia NPP and at the same time Europe's largest nuclear power plant into a military base near the front and using it as a shield.

This is stated by The Wall Street Journal.

It is noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' positions are 3-4 km away from the nuclear power plant on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River, but given the danger of artillery fights around operating nuclear reactors, the Ukrainian military is powerless to do anything about it.

According to the WSJ, in June the Russians deployed Smerch, Grads, tanks and armored personnel carriers at the site. At the same time, the ground around the plant is riddled with trenches, and senior specialists of the Russian state corporation Rosatom have set up their base in a secured bunker beneath the nuclear plant.

"It seems that this is one of the tactics of the Russians - to take an object of critical infrastructure and use it as a shield," says the former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Zagorodniuk - We are not going to storm the station. The only way is to surround it, seize the surrounding areas and demand the occupiers to leave."

WSJ journalists also spoke with Zaporizhzhia NPP employees and their families. They fear that the growing militarization of the plant could lead to another accident just 300 miles from Chernobyl.