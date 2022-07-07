Occupiers are trying to establish complete control over Luhansk region, they are moving units, - General Staff

Russia is trying to overcome the resistance of the Armed Forces and establish full control over the Luhansk region, moving units.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 a.m. on July 7 on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the one hundred and thirty-fourth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

No changes in the condition and activity of units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus were noted in the Volyn and Poliske directions.

No signs of the creation of an enemy offensive group were found in the Siversky direction. In order to demonstrate the presence and constrain the actions of the units of the Defense Forces, the enemy keeps separate units of the Western Military District in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

The enemy carried out artillery shelling and carried out airstrikes by army helicopters in the areas of Vovkivka, Myropillya, Kindrativka, and Esman settlements of the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on holding the occupied lines and is trying to conduct assaults on certain sections of the contact line. They carried out artillery fire in the areas of the settlements of Slatine, Mala Danylivka, Ruski Tyshki, Vesele, Kutuzivka, Pryshyb, and Husarivka. Near Shestakovo, the occupiers remotely mined roads.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is trying to conduct an assault. The areas of Dolyna, Kurulka, Mazanivka, Bogorodichne, Adamivka, and Chepil settlements were shelled with barrel artillery and multiple rocket systems.

The enemy is trying to overcome the resistance of our troops and establish complete control over the Luhansk region. Moves units.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Kryvya Luka, Kuzmynivka, and Hryhorivka with barrel and jet artillery. In an attempt to disrupt the operation of the control and communication system of the Defense Forces, the enemy is actively using radio-electronic warfare complexes.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers shelled the areas of Ivano-Daryivka, Semihirya, and Vugleghirskaya TPP with barrel artillery. An air strike was carried out near Spirny.

In the Avdiyiv, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhya directions, the enemy is conducting a systematic fire attack on the positions of the units of the Defense Forces in order to constrain their actions.

In the South Buz direction, the enemy concentrated efforts to prevent the advance of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Conducted shelling from mortars, tanks, barrels, and rocket artillery in the areas of Lymany, Posad-Pokrovske, Prybuzke, Myrne, Kotlyareve, and Blagodatne settlements.

In the Dobryanka region, our soldiers almost completely destroyed the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance group and successfully repelled the enemy assault that followed it.

In the waters of the Black and Azov seas, the enemy keeps four "Calibre" sea-based cruise missile carriers in readiness for launching missile strikes on infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine.

Our rocket-artillery and aviation units continue to hit the enemy's strongholds, concentration points, and warehouses in the designated directions.