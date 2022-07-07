ENG
Enemy launched missile strikes on Odesa region: hangars with grain were destroyed, pier on Zmiinyi was damaged, - OK "South"

The occupiers continue to attack Odesa. Last night and at dawn, the enemy launched rocket attacks on the territory of the region.

"The enemy attacked the Odesa region twice. The impact of 2 rockets at night hit 2 agricultural hangars, which were destroyed. About 35 tons of grain were stored in one of them," the message says.

According to preliminary data, there are no victims.

"And at dawn, during the aerial overflight and reconnaissance of Zmiinyi, the island was attacked by 2 air-based missiles. The pier was significantly damaged," - added the "South" OC.

