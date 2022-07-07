As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine, 347 children died and more than 646 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

As of the morning of July 7, 2022, more than 993 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 347 children died and more than 646 were injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 347, Kharkiv region - 186, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 53, Kherson region - 52, Zaporizhia region - 31," the report says.

For example, on July 6, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region. A 17-year-old girl was found under the rubble of one of the destroyed houses.

On July 6, as a result of shelling in the city of Skadovsk, Kherson region, one child was injured.

2,108 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 215 were completely destroyed.

