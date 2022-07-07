At night, occupiers launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv. In area of Izyum, enemy is trying to conduct assault actions, - Synehubiv

At night, the Russian occupiers launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv again.

Oleg Synehubiv, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to Synehubiv, around 1:00 a.m., two rockets hit at once near the boarding school for visually impaired children in Nemyshlyansky district. Previously, there were no casualties as a result of the night shelling.

On the territory of the region, the enemy shelled populated areas of Chuguyiv, Izyum, Kharkiv, and Bogoduhiv districts.

"The occupiers continue to purposefully destroy civilian objects in the Kharkiv region, people's houses, and commercial buildings. As a result of the shelling, forest strips, fields with farmers' crops are burning, hay stocks are destroyed. In the village of Kalinove, Zolochiv community, the occupiers destroyed a farm for growing snails, and a large-scale fire broke out, which was extinguished by rescuers ", the head of the region noted.

He also noted that during the past day, 2 civilians died in Kharkiv district - in Kharkiv and Kharkiv district, 1 man was hospitalized from Dergachiv community.

See more: Russians launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv at night. In fact, higher building was destroyed. There are victims - RMA. PHOTO

"Active hostilities continue on the contact line. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to conduct assaults on certain areas of the front. Our defenders are repulsing the enemy and holding their positions. Near Shestakovo, the enemy has remotely mined highways. The occupiers have been shelling the settlements of Slatine, Mala Danylivka, Ruski Tyshki, Vesele, Kutuzivka, Pryshyb, and Husarivka," the message reads.

Synehubiv reports that the enemy is also trying to carry out assault operations in the Izyum area. Shelled the areas of Kurulka and Chepil settlements.

"The defense forces of Ukraine stop all attempts of the enemy to advance and inflict heavy losses on him. We support the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!" - he summarizes.