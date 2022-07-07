Lithuania will not agree to "green corridors" for transit of goods to Kaliningrad region of Russian Federation, - presidential adviser

Lithuania does not agree to the establishment of "green corridors" for the transit of goods to the territory of the Kaliningrad region.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the Russian propaganda publication TASS, this was stated by the advisor to the President of Lithuania Asta Skysgirite.

"The Lithuanian authorities will not agree to the establishment of green corridors for the transit of goods to the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation through its territory," the message reads.

