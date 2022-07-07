On July 6, Air Force destroyed two enemy missiles, ammunition depot, two command and observation posts, equipment and manpower of occupiers

On July 6, the Air Force's anti-aircraft defense destroyed two of the "Calibre" missile, which the occupiers fired at the southern regions from the Black Sea.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, in various directions, the enemy continues to use anti-radar air-to-surface missiles of the Kh-31P and Kh-58 class against the anti-aircraft missile and radio technical units of the Air Force, trying to destroy the positions of our air defense. The defenders of the sky take all countermeasures so that these missiles do not reach their targets.

"Attack aviation - bombers and attack aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the enemy in the Eastern and Southern directions, striking the positions of the occupiers with fire from the air. The field storage of ammunition, two command and observation posts of the Russian occupiers, a concentration of troops - up to ten units of armored combat vehicles and the manpower of the enemy were destroyed," the message says.

