Head of British Foreign Ministry Truss interrupts trip to G20 summit because of crisis in Johnson government

British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss is cutting short a trip to Indonesia, where she was supposed to attend the G20 summit and is returning to London due to a government crisis.

This was reported by Sky News on Thursday, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

Truss, who arrived in Bali just a day earlier, is now returning to the UK in light of the expected resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The return trip will take the head of the MFA about 18 hours.

The channel notes that Truss is one of the main contenders for the post of Johnson, her chances of taking the place of the head of the Tory are, according to Sky News, 8/1.

Meanwhile, 59 members of the government, which originally consisted of 120 people, resigned.

Johnson is expected to announce later on Thursday that he has decided to leave his post. He is expected de facto to leave Downing Street only in the autumn, for several reasons.

Read more: Johnson is stepping down as Prime Minister of Great Britain. In Autumn, - BBC